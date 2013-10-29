SYDNEY Oct 29 Australia's newly elected
conservative government is upholding the ban on China's Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd tendering for work on the country's
$38 billion National Broadband Network (NBN), the
attorney-general said on Tuesday.
The former Labor government cited cyber-security concerns
when it banned Huawei, the world's largest supplier of telecoms
network equipment by revenue, from bidding for contracts on the
infrastructure rollout last year.
Some senior officials in the new Liberal-led Coalition
government, including Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull,
have supported a review of the ban, raising expectations it
would be scrapped.
But Attorney-General George Brandis said that after due
consideration the government had decided not to change the
policy, citing new briefings from Australia's national security
agencies.
The move is likely to rile major trading partner China in
the midst of negotiations on a free trade agreement, while
pleasing Australia's traditional ally the United States where
lawmakers have warned against awarding Huawei major contracts
over spying fears.
"Since the election the new government has had further
briefings from the national security agencies. No decision has
been made by the new government to change the existing policy,"
Brandis said in an email to Reuters.
"The decision of the previous government not to permit
Huawei to tender for the NBN was made on advice from the
national security agencies. That decision was supported by the
then opposition after we received our own briefings from those
agencies," he said.
The government would not comment on advice from the national
security agencies, he added.
The U.S. House Intelligence Committee last year described
Huawei as a national security threat and urged American firms to
stop doing business with the Shenzhen-based company. Huawei has
denied the U.S. lawmakers' allegations that its equipment could
be used by Beijing for espionage.
The British government said in July that checks on Huawei's
role in British telecommunications infrastructure had been
"insufficiently robust" in the past, and announced a review of
security at a cyber centre the company runs in southern England.
Huawei spokesman Jeremy Mitchell said the company believed
the Australian government was still reviewing its policy.
"Huawei's understanding is that no decision has been made
regarding the NBN and that the review is ongoing," Mitchell said
in an emailed response after Brandis released his statement.
Huawei has become a significant market force in Australia.
It supplies equipment to Singapore Telecom's local
unit Optus as well as Vodafone, and has conducted trials
with Australia's biggest telco company, Telstra Corp Ltd
.
The company, founded in 1987 by former People's Liberation
Army officer Ren Zhengfei, last year proposed building a cyber
security evaluation centre in Australia.
It has also employed former senior Liberal Party officials
as part of its lobbying effort to overturn Australia's ban.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)