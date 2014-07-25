BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to swing to profit in H1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
July 25 Huawei Technology Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 80 percent stake in Shenzhen-based online game developer Diyibo Network tech for 806.4 million yuan ($130.25 million) via cash and share issue
* Says to raise 261.9 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rF9hNG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1913 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
MUMBAI, May 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2017 April 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 151,215 126,569 19.5 DOMESTIC SALES 144,492 117,045 23.4 PASSENGER CARS 144,081 117,045 23.1 EXPORTS 6,723 9,524 -29.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)