(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say results are
unaudited, not audited)
BEIJING Jan 21 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker and the sixth
largest mobile phone vendor, posted a 33 percent rise in net
profit in 2012, reversing a fall in 2011 thanks to new telecom
projects and smartphone sales.
Huawei, which ranks behind Sweden's Ericsson in telecom
equipment sales, reported an unaudited net profit of 15.4
billion yuan ($2.5 billion) up from 11.6 billion yuan in 2011,
CFO Cathy Meng told a media briefing.
Revenues for the year rose 8 percent to 220.2 billion yuan.
The company's acting and rotating CEO Guo Ping said in a New
Year message to employees that the Shenzhen-based company's net
profit would be around $2.4 billion and its revenues would
exceed $35 billion.
($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan)
