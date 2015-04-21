SHENZHEN, April 21 Chinese telecom equipment
maker Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it will
launch its public cloud computing services for Chinese corporate
customers in July, becoming the latest Chinese company to enter
the fast-growing market.
Speaking at Huawei's Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen on
Tuesday, Huawei rotating chief executive Eric Xu did not name
the Chinese telecom carrier with which it would partner to offer
the service. But Xu said the strategy would not create
competitive friction with Chinese carriers, which have already
indicated they plan to offer public cloud services.
Public cloud computing revenue in China is expected to
approach $1 billion in 2015 and continue to grow at 33 percent a
year for several years, according to consultancy IDC.
