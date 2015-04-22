* Huawei boss in rare criticism of Chinese cyber policy
By Gerry Shih
SHENZHEN, China, April 22 China can only ensure
its information security in the long run if it keeps its market
open to the best technology products, be they foreign or
domestic, Huawei's rotating chief executive Eric Xu told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Xu's remarks are a rare example of a top Chinese CEO openly
questioning the direction of Beijing's information security
policy, already a source of concern for countries who fear it
will limit opportunities for their technology firms.
In recent months Chinese leaders have advanced, albeit
fitfully, several technology "localization" measures to minimize
the threat of foreign cyberspying, by encouraging or requiring
use of domestic products in important systems.
But such policies could hamper free competition and
innovation in Chinese industry and undermine Chinese security in
the long term, Xu said in an interview on the sidelines of
Huawei's annual global analyst summit in Shenzhen.
"If we're not open, if we don't bring in the world's best
technology, we'll never have true information security," Xu
said, comparing China's enterprise (corporate) computing
industry to primary school students competing against foreign
rivals at university level.
"Even if you localize, make your own CPUs (central
processing units), make your own operating systems, make your
own database software, it would still be at a grade school
level, (with) your (security measures) transparent to the
college students," Xu said.
"The only way you can answer the security problem is to keep
improving your technology."
A spokesman for China's Internet regulator said localisation
will not influence the competitiveness of the domestic
technology industry, and the policy will continue to be pushed
forward. "There's not at all a conflict between network security
examinations and an open market," the Cyberspace Administration
of China spokesman told Reuters in response to a request for
comment on Xu's remarks.
GOOD MONEY AFTER BAD?
Xu's scepticism comes despite the fact that his company
should, in theory, be one of the biggest beneficiaries of
China's domestic technology push.
The world leader in manufacturing equipment for
telecommunications carriers like Telefonica and British Telecom,
Huawei in recent years has expanded into enterprise technology,
offering competitive alternatives to Western-made servers and
data storage for banks and government agencies.
Although Huawei would gain more contracts if foreign
products were kept out, Xu said, the overall quality of
technology used in China could drop.
"From China's perspective, to determine whether this is a
good thing or bad thing we have to look at whether the market
has healthy competition," he said. "Is this good money replacing
bad money or bad money replacing good money?"
He also feared the repercussions for international trade.
"If the Chinese market is not open, then the European market
won't be open, other markets won't be open, then what's the
result?" he said. "The result is everyone draws a line around
their own territory."
WASHINGTON WORRIED
Xu's comments echo concerns expressed by the White House and
U.S. business lobbies, who have likened China's cybersecurity
policies to protectionism and fear it will discriminate against
players like Intel Corp, Cisco Systems and Qualcomm Inc.
The cybersecurity dispute has strained U.S.-China ties in
recent months, although regulators in Beijing said last week
they would temporarily suspend the implementation of rules
governing bank-technology purchases.
Xu said Huawei's critical view of current policy was shared
by others within China's government and technology industry, but
when asked if he had expressed that view to the Chinese
leadership, he declined to say.
"Our perspective is recognized by some technical experts in
the country," he said. "Localization doesn't guarantee security;
anyone who understands a little bit about technology understands
this."
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology was
not immediately available to comment.
Founded by a former Chinese military officer, Huawei itself
was locked out of a major market in 2012, when it was labelled a
national security risk in a U.S. Congressional report.
The company's lobbyists in Washington have slammed the
report's findings as false and politically influenced while
positioning Huawei as a champion of free-market competition.
Huawei's telecom carrier business in 2014 recorded a 20
percent increase in revenue to 288 billion yuan ($46.45
billion), placing it neck-and-neck with Swedish rival Ericsson.
But the company has forecast growth in its carrier division
to flatten in several years with growth in its enterprise
computing division to pick up the slack.
Xu declined to address the prospect of Huawei seeking to
enter the U.S. telecoms market despite speculation that American
carriers would like to see another vendor choice following Nokia
and Alcatel-Lucent's proposed $16.6 billion merger.
"Our problem in America isn't about the carriers not wanting
to work with us," Xu said, adding that countries should follow
the example of Britain, which issued an independent audit this
year finding Huawei's equipment did not pose a risk to its
cybersecurity.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi)
