HONG KONG, April 23 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, expects its
networking equipment sales targeted at enterprises to rise to
$2.7 billion this year, up from $1.9 billion in 2012, a senior
executive said on Tuesday.
William Xu, CEO of Huawei's enterprise business group, gave
the forecast during a media briefing in Shenzhen, China, where
the company is headquartered.
Earlier in the day, another Huawei executive said sales from
the unit would rise to $10 billion by 2017, toning down the
company's long-term target and saying a prior figure was too
optimistic.
