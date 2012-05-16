By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 16 China-based Huawei
criticised on Wednesday proposals by the European Union to block
non-EU companies from lucrative public contracts, saying such a
move may pave the way for more restrictions on doing business in
the bloc.
The European Commission proposed in March to exclude foreign
companies from EU contracts worth more than 5 million euros
($6.37 million) if the countries where they are based repeatedly
discriminate against EU firms..
The move came amid mounting trade tensions between Europe,
China and the United States. Public contracts for building
highways to running data networks in the EU are worth more than
500 billion euros a year, making them among the most lucrative
in the world.
The EU executive is going about it the wrong way by setting
conditions on doing business in the 27-country region, John
Suffolk, Huawei Technologies's global cyber security officer,
told reporters.
"It sounds like you want an open market but with caveats
around it. It's a slippery road to hell," he said.
Huawei is the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker and
occupies the sixth spot in the global mobile phone manufacturing
sector.
Based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Huawei does
business with major carriers in China, southeast Asia, Africa
and Europe. It has run into resistance in some markets,
including the United States and Australia over national security
concerns.
The EU Commission's proposals, which will need to be
approved by EU lawmakers and EU governments before they become
law, have been criticised by Britain, Germany, Sweden and non-EU
countries.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)