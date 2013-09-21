BEIJING, Sept 21 Chinese telecommmunications
equipment maker Huawei plans to create 5,500 jobs in Europe
within five years as the company expands its services in the
region, state-owned newspaper China Daily said on Saturday.
Huawei, the world's second largest maker of telecoms
communication equipment, is to offer information technology
solutions to European businesses, Patrick Zhang, president of
marketing and solutions at Huawei Enterprise Business Group,
told the newspaper.
This business is expected to generate turnover of $1 billion
in the next three to five years, he added.
The company is launching its expansion despite the European
Commission's allegations of anti-competitive behaviour by Huawei
and Chinese peer ZTE .
Zhang said Europe offered more growth potential than the
United States, where a congressional report last year found the
company posed a security threat and essentially blocked it from
the market.
"Our expansion progress in Europe is different from that in
the U.S., where we have encountered access difficulties due to
some groundless reasons given by the American side," Zhang said.
Huawei representatives said last week that the company
expected to have its revenues expand by 10 percent annually over
the next five years, thanks largely to consumer devices and
enterprise services.
Huawei reported revenues of $35 billion in 2012.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Ron Popeski)