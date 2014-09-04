The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

STOCKHOLM Biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards is supplying China's Huawei with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up nearly 11 percent.

Fingerprint Cards in December last year announced the deal without naming Huawei and in May this year announced an order related to this project, it said in a statement.

Johan Carlstrom, Chief Executive at Fingerprint Cards, repeated the firm's market share goal for touch sensors of about 60 percent in 2014 and 50 percent in 2015, excluding those installed by Apple, he told Reuters.

"There's no change... We still feel very comfortable to reach that," Carlstrom said.

He said Huawei has estimated to sell around 3 million this year of this model, which is expected on the market at the end of October.

Huawei's Ascend Mate 7 is the first Android smartphone with a touch sensor.

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said earlier in the week that it had teamed up with Huawei on biometric solutions for mobile payments.

