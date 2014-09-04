STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Biometrics technology firm
Fingerprint Cards is supplying China's Huawei
with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the
Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up 11
percent.
Fingerprint Cards in December last year announced the deal
without naming Huawei and in May this year announced an order
related to this projct, it said in a statement.
Huawei's Ascend Mate 7 is the first Android smartphone with
a touch sensor.
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said earlier in the week
that it had teamed up with Huawei on biometric solutions for
mobile payments.
