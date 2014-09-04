(Adds missing words "this year" in fifth paragraph)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Biometrics technology firm
Fingerprint Cards is supplying China's Huawei
with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the
Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up nearly
11 percent.
Fingerprint Cards in December last year announced the deal
without naming Huawei and in May this year announced an order
related to this project, it said in a statement.
Johan Carlstrom, Chief Executive at Fingerprint Cards,
repeated the firm's market share goal for touch sensors of about
60 percent in 2014 and 50 percent in 2015, excluding those
installed by Apple, he told Reuters.
"There's no change... We still feel very comfortable to
reach that," Carlstrom said.
He said Huawei has estimated to sell around 3 million this
year of this model, which is expected on the market at the end
of October.
Huawei's Ascend Mate 7 is the first Android smartphone with
a touch sensor.
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said earlier in the week
that it had teamed up with Huawei on biometric solutions for
mobile payments.
