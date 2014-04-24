Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
HONG KONG, April 24 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, said on Thursday its carrier business revenue will grow to $40 billion in 2018 from $27.5 billion in 2013,
Huawei also expects carrier business revenue to grow to $30 billion this year, Ken Wang, Huawei's president of marketing for carrier business said in a statement on Thursday.
The company's executive vice president Eric Xu said on Wednesday that Huawei's business growth will not be negatively affected by U.S. lawmakers' accusations that it is a tool of Chinese state espionage.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
JEDDAH, April 30 Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation", company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the country.