By Yimou Lee
SHENZHEN, China, April 23 China's Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecoms
equipment maker, on Wednesday shrugged off analysts' concerns
that its growth will suffer from media reports alleging the
United States accessed servers at its Shenzhen headquarters.
The New York Times and Der Spiegel last month cited
documents leaked by former U.S. security contractor Edward
Snowden as saying the National Security Agency (NSA) obtained
sensitive data and monitored Huawei executives' communications.
Last year's revelations of global U.S. surveillance
programmes have undercut some U.S.-based multinationals'
businesses in the world's second-biggest economy, as Beijing
pressured Chinese enterprises to avoid purchasing U.S. products.
IBM Corp reported last week that China earnings for
the first quarter fell 20 percent, the third consecutive quarter
of 20 percent declines, as it struggled to restore trust in the
wake of Snowden's leaks.
Analysts at a conference in Shenzhen raised concerns about
Huawei's business suffering from similar worries over the
security of its products, following the New York Times and Der
Spiegel reports.
But Xu expressed confidence Huawei, long hounded by U.S.
lawmakers' accusations that it is a tool of Chinese state
espionage, would not be negatively affected.
"On the NSA ... it does not have a big impact on business
growth," Eric Xu, Huawei's executive vice president and one of
its rotating CEOs, told an analyst conference on Wednesday in
Shenzhen.
"But it has an impact on workloads, in communicating with
and persuading current industry stakeholders (that products are
secure), and that's more tiresome."
ROTATING CEO
Xu also revealed that the private company's system of
rotating CEOs would end and Huawei eventually would be managed
by a leadership team rather than an individual.
While Xu gave no indication of when the new management
structure would be in place, his comments shed some light on how
the company intends to permanently replace powerful founder Ren
Zhengfei, 69, as chief executive.
"I can clearly tell everyone here that in the future the
successor to Mr. Ren will not just be one person," Xu said.
Huawei introduced a rotating CEO system in 2011, where three
top executives, Xu and deputy chairmen Ken Hu and Guo Ping, take
turns as acting-CEO for six-month stints. Ren maintains his CEO
title.
Ren has ruled out handing over the reins to his son or
daughter who work at Huawei, saying his children do not have the
qualities required to lead the company.
Whoever runs the company in the years ahead will be looking
to move beyond the core carrier business and seize opportunities
in enterprise as well as smartphones, which contributed the most
to revenue growth in 2013.
Huawei expects its enterprise business revenue to reach $10
billion in five years, said Xu, from roughly $2.45 billion in
2013.
Its carrier business, where revenue growth is slowing, will
shrink to 50 to 60 percent of its total revenues in 2018,
according to Xu, from about 70 percent last year.
Huawei's global service business, part of its carrier
operations, is predicted to grow 17 percent in 2014, from 52
billion yuan ($8.34 billion) last year.
The firm also sees its investment in information technology
to rise 14 percent in 2014, with a focus on 4G LTE (Long-Term
Evolution) and 5G high-speed mobile networks, and cloud
computing, Fan Chen, vice president of accounting, said at the
Shenzhen conference.
Huawei, the world's third-biggest smartphone manufacturer,
booked 34 percent profit growth in 2013 and has targeted 2018
revenue to almost double the record reaped last
year.
($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan)
