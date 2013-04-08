* 2012 net profit jumps 32 pct to 15.4 bln yuan
* 2012 sales rose 8 pct to 220.2 bln yuan
* Figures in line with unaudited numbers released in Jan
(Adds details on sales results)
SHENZHEN, April 8 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker, said on
Monday it expects a compound growth rate of 10 percent in annual
sales over the next five years, lifted by cloud computing and
smartphone sales.
Rotating Chief Executive Officer Guo Ping was speaking at
the company's headquarters in the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen where he confirmed a 32 percent rise in Huawei's 2012
net profit to 15.4 billion yuan ($2.5 billion).
Revenue rose 8 percent to 220.2 billion yuan. Unaudited
figures were released in January.
"Information and communications technology will continue to
grow, with new opportunities coming from cloud computing, BYOD
(Bring Your Own Device), and big data, and feature phones being
replaced by smartphones at a faster rate," the company said in a
statement.
The revenue breakdown showed Chinese sales up 12.2 percent
to 73.6 billion yuan. Sales in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa rose 6.1 percent, Asia Pacific sales climbed 7.2 percent,
while revenues in the Americas gained 4.3 percent.
Privately held Huawei and its crosstown rival ZTE Corp
have been expanding their footprint in
the global telecom equipment and mobile phone sectors over the
past few years.
ZTE, the world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker, in
March posted its first annual net loss, totalling 2.8 billion
yuan ($460 million), due to project delays and falling margins
in emerging markets.
While Huawei has boosted sales and gained market share in
Europe, Africa and Asia, it ran into a few obstacles last year
in other markets such as the United States and Australia due to
national security and cyber espionage concerns.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)