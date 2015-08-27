LONDON Aug 27 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
brought its youth-focused mobile phone brand Honor to
Europe on Thursday with the launch of the Honor 7, a handset
that has chalked up sales of more than 1.5 million in China
since June.
Huawei, the world's number three smartphone maker according
to Gartner, has invested heavily in the past couple of years to
establish Honor as a standalone brand challenging Beijing-based
Xiaomi Inc in appealing to digitally savvy consumers.
George Zhao, president of Huawei's Honor brand, said the
handsets would be mainly promoted and sold online in Europe, as
they were in China. The company made its vMall e-commerce
platform available across the continent on Thursday.
Zhao said the Honor 7, which has high-end features like a
solid metallic shell and fingerprint recognition, was achieving
high customer satisfaction levels.
"It is very successful," he said. "We have shipped more than
1.5 million since June 13, only in China."
Huawei, which also sells smartphones to the mass market of
consumers and business users, is aiming to become the first
Chinese smartphone maker to sell more than 100 million phones
this year.
Xiaomi has a stated sales target of between 80 million and
100 million phones.
The Honor 7 will be priced at 249.99 pounds in Britain.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)