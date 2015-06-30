BEIJING, June 30 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's
Honor brand has sold 20 million smartphones in the
first half of 2015 and by should reach its goal of 40 million
shipments by the year end, double the 2014 figure.
Honor's sales amounted to $2.6 billion of revenue during the
first half of the year, Honor President George Zhao said at the
launch of the Honor 7 phone in Beijing.
Huawei, the world's No. 4 handset maker, has invested
heavily in the past two years to establish Honor as a
stand-alone brand to compete against Beijing-based Xiaomi Inc to
win over young, fashion-conscious customers.
Zhao said that he expected 15 percent, or 6 million, of the
unit's total sales this year to come from overseas, with the
majority coming from China.
Huawei, which also sells smartphones marketed to business
users under its own brand, is expected to announce in the coming
weeks that its China sales are on track to double this year. The
company is targeting total smartphone sales of 100 million in
2015.
The Shenzhen-based company's optimism contrasts with the
industry view that smartphone sales in China will contract as
the market reaches saturation and firms seek profits elsewhere.
For its part, Xiaomi is set to hold a press event in Sao
Paolo later on Tuesday to launch its products in Brazil, the
latest market the company has in its sights after recently
entering India.
Xiaomi's chief executive Lei Jun has stated a sales target
of between 80 million to 100 million phones for 2015.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih, editing by Louise Heavens)