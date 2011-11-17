HONG KONG Nov 17 Huawei Technologies , the world's No. 2 telecoms equipment maker, has clinched about 40 fourth generation LTE contracts so far and sees sales of LTE equipment doubling next year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

"Most of the contracts signed are in Europe and Asia," Ying Weimin, president for Huawei's GSM, UNTS and LTE Network, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Ying said out of the contracts, 19 of them have been launched commercially, such as networks in Sweden, Germany and Japan.

"Many telecom operators have already started to build 4G networks, but I think currently, there still needs to be more consumer devices such as smartphones, for the technology to really take off," he said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)