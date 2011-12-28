* Plan for rotating CEOs aims to ensure smooth transfer
* Secretive Ren reveals two cancer surgeries in letter
* Expansion plans put spotlight on corporate governance
By Charlie Zhu and Yuntao Huang
HONG KONG, Dec 28 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, a $30 billion Chinese telecoms gear maker, has
initiated a system this year to allow top executives to take
turns to act as the firm's chief executive, its founder and CEO
Ren Zhengfei said in a year-end message.
The rotating CEO system is apparently aimed at paving the
way for a smooth management handover from 67-year-old Ren,
although it is unclear when Ren intends to retire, analysts
said.
"Huawei is entering a post-Ren era," said Ji Yongqing,
author of a book titled, "Huawei's World."
"Huawei hopes to realise a smooth and steady power handover
from its founder and first-generation leaders to the second
generation," Ji told Reuters.
Huawei, built by media-shy Ren from scratch in 1987 into the
world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, has never made
public its management succession plan. The company is jointly
owned by its employees and is not listed.
"The rotating system is better than sole reliance on a
single person for the success of the company," Ren wrote in a
year-end message to its 130,000 employees that has also been
posted on major Chinese news websites.
The new structure requires a number of top Huawei
executives, including vice chairman Guo Ping and several
executive directors of its board to act as chief executive for
six months at a time, according the article by Ren and a source
close to Huawei.
Ren, who revealed in the message that he twice underwent
cancer surgery a few years ago, hopes the new system will help
strengthen corporate governance as Huawei seeks to grow
globally, analysts and the source said.
"The company is gearing up for further expansion. Under such
circumstances, corporate governance has become extremely
important," said the source, who asked not to be identified as
he was not authorised to speak to media. "That's why Mr. Ren
adopted such a management system."
A Huawei spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
COLLECTIVE LEADERSHIP
Huawei, based in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, competes
with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
in consumer electronics and with Ericsson
and Cisco Systems Inc in telecommunications network
gear.
Huawei's sales grew 11 percent to 98.3 billion yuan ($15
billion) in the first half, with the company on track to hit its
full-year sales target of 199 billion yuan.
Huawei has been seeking to expand in the U.S. telecom
sector, but has run into political opposition over national
security concerns.
Ren's background with the Chinese military has often been
cited as hindering the company's progress in North America,
although Huawei has repeatedly denied it has links with the
military.
The rotating CEO system replaced the "Executive Management
Team" that Huawei initiated in 2004, under which eight company
executives took turns to take on duties such as drafting
documents and other day-to-day operations, Ren said.
The new system provides much more authority to the acting
chief executives, making them the virtual top leader during
their tenures, according to Ren and the source.
"The acting CEOs pay more attention to the company's
strategy...and delegate more day-to-day decision-making
authority to the company's various business groups in different
regions," Ren said.
In a literary message titled, "A River of Spring Water
Flowing Eastwards" -- a line from a famous ancient Chinese poem
-- Ren attributed Huawei's success largely to the "solidarity"
of its management and teamwork.
Ren said he chose to adopt a relatively low public profile
not because he thinks highly of himself, but because he thinks
the company's success is based on collective leadership.
He expressed concern about the global economic outlook and
its potential impact on the company.
"The economy is becoming more and more beyond control. If
the financial crisis deteriorates further...can we remain
intact? Are we capable of saving ourselves?" Ren wrote.