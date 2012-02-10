HONG KONG Feb 10 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment
maker, said on Friday that it shipped 20 million smartphones
globally in 2011, a fivefold increase, as it takes on the likes
of Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
Huawei, the world's No.6 mobile phone maker according to
IDC, recorded sales of $6.8 billion at its consumer business
last year, which includes devices such as mobile phones and
tablet PCs. That was more than 40 percent higher than the $4.8
billion posred in 2010.
After bringing to market the feature-filled IDEOS, Vision
and Honor smartphone handsets, Huawei launched the Ascend, which
it says is the slimmest smartphone in the market.