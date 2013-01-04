* Net profit to rise to around $2.4 bln in 2012 - CEO Guo
* Revenue to surpass $35 billion - Guo
* CEO Guo warns against expanding business blindly
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Jan 4 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker, expects
a 2012 profit gain after reporting a sharp drop a year ago,
thanks to new projects and increased sales in high-end mobile
phone markets such as Japan.
Net profit is expected to be around $2.4 billion, rotating
and acting Chief Executive Officer Guo Ping said in a New Year
message to employees on Friday. That would be a rise of 29
percent from 11.6 billion yuan ($1.86 billion) in 2011, based on
his forecast.
Revenue is expected to exceed $35 billion, Guo said. In
2011, sales rose 11.7 percent to 203.9 billion yuan, or about
$32 billion.
Privately held Huawei and its crosstown rival ZTE Corp
have been expanding their footprint in
the global telecom equipment and mobile phone sectors over the
past few years.
While Huawei has boosted sales and gained market share in
Europe, Africa and Asia, it ran into a few obstacles last year
in other markets such as the United States and Australia due to
national security and cyber espionage concerns.
Slower telecom spending stemming from a weak global economy
and stiff competition in the increasingly crowded mobile phone
sector have also weighed on the outlook of equipment providers
and handset manufacturers.
"We should devote our limited energy to specific business
objectives, and avoid the impulse to expand business blindly,"
Guo said. "Managers who expand business blindly must be held
accountable."
Last October, ZTE, the world's fourth-biggest maker of
mobile phones and No.5 telecom equipment maker, reported its
biggest quarterly loss since it was listed due to narrowing
margins, project delays and accounting changes in China.
Guo did not provide a breakdown of the revenue figures by
business segment. Huawei is expected to announce audited figures
in the next few months, although no date has been set yet.
Rival Ericsson has yet to report its full-year
figures, so it is unclear whether the Chinese company had
surpassed the Swedish giant as the top telecom equipment maker
in the world.
Huawei was founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former
People's Liberation Army officer. Huawei has denied repeatedly
any links with the Chinese military and says it is a purely
commercial enterprise.
In a message to employees a year earlier, Ren said Huawei
had initiated a system that allows top executives to take turns
acting as chief executive, paving the way for a smooth
management handover when Ren eventually retires.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)