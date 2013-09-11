STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 Chinese telecom equipment
firm Huawei said on Wednesday it expected to grow its
revenues by 10 percent annually over the next five years from
the $35 billion it achieved in 2012.
"This growth will come mainly from consumer devices and
enterprise," Huawei's Vice President of Western Europe sales,
Gaston Khoury said at a media presentation in Stockholm.
Huawei, whose arch rival in mobile networks is Sweden's
Ericsson, said this diversification would mean the
share of carrier networks in its overall sales would fall from
around 73 percent of the total in 2012 to around 60 percent in
2017.
The company said in July it had revenues of 113.8 billion
yuan ($18.59 billion)in the first half of the year and that it
was on track to increase revenues by 10 percent in the full year
2013.
($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)