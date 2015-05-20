BEIJING May 20 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment
maker, on Wednesday became the latest tech giant to present its
own take on the 'Internet of Things' (IoT), centred on an
operating system designed to allow household and business
appliances to communicate with each other online.
At an event in Beijing, Huawei executives showcased its
"Agile IoT" architecture, including an operating system called
LiteOS to control basic devices. This marks the firm's most
significant push into a sector that has lured heavyweights from
Google Inc to Intel Corp and IBM into
pushing their own standards and communication protocols.
Huawei executives touted Agile architecture as a free and
open standard that would allow hardware designers to easily make
connectable devices. Aside from its operating system, Huawei
also showed off fully customisable wireless equipment that could
be installed in business settings.
"Standardizing infrastructure will foster the development of
Internet applications, including 'IoT' applications," said
Huawei's chief strategy and marketing officer William Xu.
Huawei's latest expansion comes at a time when
consumer-oriented firms such as Xiaomi Inc and Apple Inc
, anticipating an explosion of Internet-connected home
appliances and consumer devices, have sought to build ecosystems
around their popular handsets.
Last month, Tencent Holdings Ltd unveiled its own
operating system for Internet-connected devices such as TVs and
watches that is open to all developers, taking on domestic
rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc and
Xiaomi Inc in the smart hardware space.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)