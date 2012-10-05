SINGAPORE Oct 5 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd has reached out to investment banks for advice on
an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ said the
telecommunications equipment maker sees an IPO as a way of
making itself more transparent and improving its odds of winning
big contracts in markets like the United States.
The company hasn't made a decision to proceed with an IPO or
chosen a bank to handle such a transaction, the WSJ said, citing
the sources.
Huawei is leaning towards a listing in the United States,
but is also considering Hong Kong or London, the newspaper
reported.
Security concerns have stymied Huawei's access to big
contracts in the United States, Australia and elsewhere. The
Australian government last year cited cyber-security concerns
when it barred Huawei from bidding for contracts to build the
country's national broadband network.
The WSJ, citing a person familiar with the matter, said
Huawei began to reach out to banks for IPO advice after being
forced to drop a small acquisition early last year due to
opposition from the Obama administration.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Michael Urquhart; Editing by Richard Pullin)