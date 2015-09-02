BERLIN, Sept 2 China's Huawei Technologies
unveiled a new smartphone on Wednesday, taking aim at
the high end of the market, which is dominated by Apple
and Samsung Electronics.
The Mate S, launched on the sidelines of Europe's biggest
consumer electronics show, IFA, in Berlin, has a 5.5-inch
display, a 13 mega pixel rear camera and fingerprint security.
Huawei says it is one of the first smartphones to include a
Force Touch display, which can distinguish between a light tap
and deep press, enabling access to more functions just by
pressing harder.
Apple is also expected to introduce iPhones featuring Force
Touch technology next week.
Huawei became the world's third-biggest smartphone company
by sales last month, according to research firm Gartner,
overtaking Chinese rival Lenovo, and aims to become
the first Chinese firm to sell more than 100 million smartphones
this year.
But it is still far behind Samsung, which had 21.9 percent
of the market in the second quarter, and Apple, on 14.6 percent.
Huawei's share rose to 7.8 percent from 5.4 percent in the first
quarter.
Huawei's Mate S phone will retail for 649 euros ($732) -
comparable to some higher-end Apple iPhone 6 series models -
with a premium version for 748 euros, the Chinese company said.
The top of the smartphone market is a tough environment, as
Samsung has experienced. While it remains the world's biggest
smartphone maker, Apple is reaping most of the rewards. The U.S.
company is estimated by some analysts to earn 90 percent or more
of the industry's profits.
Margins at Samsung's mobile division fell to 10.6 percent in
the second quarter, from 15.5 percent a year earlier, despite
the April launch of its critically acclaimed Galaxy S6 range.
Huawei has its roots in telecoms equipment gear where it
competes with the likes of Ericsson and Nokia
, but it has invested heavily in consumer devices in
recent years.
Its Mate S will be available in more than 30 countries
including China, Germany, Israel, Japan, France, Germany and
Spain and can be pre-ordered in Western Europe from Sept. 15.
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing
by Susan Fenton)