KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional, will set up a data hosting and logistics centre in southern Malaysia to serve the Chinese firm's regional customers, both firms said on Friday.

The centre will be located in the Iskandar region, a short distance from Singapore, and cover a combined office and warehouse space of 90,000 square feet, the companies said in a statement.

The companies did not disclose a value for the project, but said the centre will create 600 new jobs. The agreement was signed as Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first official visit to Malaysia this week.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)