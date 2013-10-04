KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd,
the world's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker,
and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional, will set up a
data hosting and logistics centre in southern Malaysia to serve
the Chinese firm's regional customers, both firms said on
Friday.
The centre will be located in the Iskandar region, a short
distance from Singapore, and cover a combined office and
warehouse space of 90,000 square feet, the companies said in a
statement.
The companies did not disclose a value for the project, but
said the centre will create 600 new jobs. The agreement was
signed as Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first official
visit to Malaysia this week.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill)