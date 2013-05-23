* Huawei's Middle East revenue was $2.08 bln last year
* 4G take-up, outsourcing and network gains drive growth
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 23 China's Huawei Technologies Co's
Middle East revenue rose 18 percent to $2.08 billion in
2012 and the roll-out of 4G mobile networks and IT outsourcing
will be among its main regional growth drivers, the firm said.
The world's second-largest telecom equipment maker also
expects Middle East telecom operators to prioritise improving
network efficiency, Shi Yaohong, president of Huawei Middle
East, told Reuters in an email.
"Operators' shift toward software-defined networks, IT
outsourcing and adoption of 4G ... are all going to play a key
role in Huawei's future business," said Shi.
The disclosure of the Middle East revenue figures - Huawei
declined to reveal its net profit or capital expenditure for the
region - may be part of a broader effort to be more open, coming
after the company's Chief Financial Officer Cathy Meng hosted
her first news conference earlier this year to announce the
company's 2012 results.
Many Middle East telecom firms, particularly in the wealthy
Gulf, have unveiled 4G or long-term evolution (LTE) networks
that potentially offer mobile internet speeds more than double
that of 3G, but a shortage of devices has caused a
slower-than-expected consumer take-up of this technology, said
Shi.
Shenzhen-based Huawei is also the world's No.5 smartphone
maker, competing with the likes of Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
"By expanding our local portfolio to include more
smartphones, tablets and wifi routers that are compatible with
technologies like 4G LTE, we hope to open up the market
significantly over the next 12 months," said Shi.
"In the device realm, we recognise Huawei was hardly known
to most local consumers just two years ago. Building our
consumer brand will still take time."
The Middle East accounted for 5.9 percent of Huawei's $35.35
billion global revenue last year, up from 5.5 percent in 2011,
according to Reuters calculations.
Huawei defines the Middle East as incorporating the six Gulf
Co-operation Council (GCC) countries - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates - plus Iraq,
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.
Huawei declined to provide a segmental revenue breakdown for
the Middle East, but globally its carrier business accounted for
73 percent of revenue last year, while its enterprise and
consumer units contributed 5.2 and 21.8 percent respectively,
according to Reuters calculations.
"Our enterprise and consumer offerings are still relatively
new in this region," added Shi.
