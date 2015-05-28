(Corrects to remove Reuters instrument code for unrelated
company)
BANGKOK May 28 China's Huawei Technologies
, the world's No. 2 telecom equipment maker, expects
total shipments of smartphones in southeast Asia to rise 160
percent to 8 million units in 2015, boosted by strong demand in
Myanmar, it said on Thursday.
In the first quarter, Huawei posted a 120 percent increase
in smartphone shipments in the region, one of the most promising
markets in the world, Thomas Liu, President for Huawei's
southeast Asian consumer business group, told reporters.
Liu was in Bangkok on Thursday to launch its flagship P8
smartphones in Thailand, the second largest market in southeast
Asia.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)