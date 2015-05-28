(Adds detail, background)
BANGKOK May 28 China's Huawei Technologies
, the world's No. 2 telecom equipment maker, expects
total shipments of smartphones in southeast Asia to rise 160
percent to 8 million units in 2015, boosted by strong demand in
Myanmar, it said on Thursday.
In the first quarter, Huawei posted a 120 percent increase
in smartphone shipments in the region, one of the most promising
markets in the world, Thomas Liu, President for Huawei's
southeast Asian consumer business group, told reporters.
Liu was in Bangkok on Thursday to launch its flagship P8
smartphones in Thailand, the second largest market in southeast
Asia.
Myanmar, once one of the world's least-connected nations,
has grown to become Huawei's biggest market in the region, with
a share of more than 50 percent, Liu said.
To tap strong growth in the region, the Shenzhen-based
company aims to work closely with local partners and
distributors and plans to open up to 1,500 customer service
centres, Kevin Ho, president for the handset product line, said.
The launch of P8, which runs on Google Inc's
Android operating system, is likely to spark fiercer competition
in the Thai handset market.
Earlier this month, China's Xiaomi Technologies
joined with Thailand's largest mobile operator Advanced Info
Service to sell its first smartphone, dubbed the
Xiaomi Mi4, online in the country.
Market researcher IDC said on Thursday it expects sales of
smartphones in Thailand to grow by 29 percent to boost the
number of smartphone users to 36 million by the end of this
year.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)