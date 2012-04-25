(Corrects 2011 R&D investment figure in first paragraph to 23.7
bln yuan, not $2.37 bln)
HONG KONG, April 25 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker, expects to
invest $4.5 billion in research and development this year, up
from around 23.7 billion yuan ($3.76 billion) last year,
Executive Vice President Eric Xu said on Wednesday.
In coming years, Huawei's mainstay business of selling
network equipment to telecom carriers will grow by 10-20
percent, while its consumer devices business will grow by around
30 percent, Xu told an analysts conference in Shenzhen, China.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee)