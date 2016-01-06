(Adds analyst comment, industry background; Updates IDC
forecast)
* Huawei 1st China firm to ship over 100 mln smartphones in
a yr
* Chinese vendors take market share from industry leaders
-analyst
* Samsung, Apple likely face tough year ahead
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Jan 6 Huawei Technologies Co
became the first Chinese handset vendor to ship more than 100
million smartphones in a year when its 2015 shipments defied a
market slowdown and jumped 44 percent, thanks to strong sales
domestically and in Western Europe.
Shenzhen-based Huawei disclosed on Wednesday it shipped 108
million smartphones last year, as it sought to shed its budget
supplier image to target higher-margin premium models. In
comparison, the global industry is expected to have grown at a
single-digit rate in 2015 for the first time.
Huawei's upbeat performance comes at a time when industry
leaders Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc
are potentially facing a tough year ahead.
Samsung said it expected a difficult business environment in
2016 due to a weak global economy and heightened competition,
while a Nikkei report said Apple was expected to cut production
of its latest iPhone models by about 30 percent in the
January-March quarter due to mounting inventories.
Chinese handset makers are providing stiffer competition for
the smartphone industry giants as cost-conscious consumers are
looking for cheaper alternatives with similar features and
frills.
"There are increasingly more Chinese vendors who can offer
good products, so you don't necessarily have to buy a phone from
Samsung," said Avril Wu, analyst at research firm TrendForce.
"They (Chinese vendors) are taking market shares from the
top leaders."
But it was too early to say if Huawei could stay as a solid
contender to Samsung and Apple, as smaller Chinese players such
as Xiaomi Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd often
swapped rank after price wars, analysts said.
"In China it's true that Huawei grew tremendously over the
past six months, but it's a bit of a dog fight within the
Android ecosystem," said Carolina Milanesi, analyst at Kantar
Worldpanel ComTech.
"Huawei's going after Xiaomi and all the other smaller
Android players."
Huawei remains a distant third in the global smartphone
market, with a market share of 7.5 percent in the third quarter,
after Samsung's 23.8 percent and Apple's 13.5 percent, according
to research firm IDC.
Moving up the value chain effectively in the global
smartphone market remains a challenge for Chinese vendors as
they tend to sacrifice profit margins to boost sales volumes,
analysts said.
Huawei said revenue for its consumer business group, which
sells products such as smartphones and tablets, jumped 70
percent year-on-year to $20 billion in 2015.
Worldwide smartphone shipments will grow 9.8 percent in 2015
in the industry's first year of single-digit growth, down from
27.5 percent in the previous year, according to IDC.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando
in TOKYO; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)