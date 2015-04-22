HONG KONG, April 22 Chinese telecom equipment
maker Huawei Technologies said on Wednesday it expects
its carrier services revenue to rise 9 percent to $11.4 billion
this year as it aims to build its presence in the service sector
for global carriers.
Huawei also said its services revenue accounted for 33
percent of the company's carrier business in 2014. That business
competes with Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot in
the global market for communications towers and other
infrastructure.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)