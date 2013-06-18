LONDON, June 18 China's Huawei unveiled
its flagship smartphone, the Ascend P6, at its first standalone
launch event on Tuesday, underlining its ambitions to compete
with Apple and Samsung in the top tier of
mobile technology.
The company says the device, at 6.18 mm thick, is the
world's slimmest. It has a 5 megapixel front-facing camera,
designed for taking "selfies", or pictures of the owner to be
shared on social media networks.
The company picked the launch date - 6/18 (June 18) - to tie
in with the smartphone's dimensions.
The launch, at an arts venue in North London, takes a cue
from Apple and Samsung, both of which have made new product
announcements at high profile events for a number of years.
Previously Huawei unveiled its handsets at industry trade
shows like Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Huawei, which also makes telecom networking gear, is looking
to drive sales of its consumer devices, a sector in which it has
only had its own brand for about three years.
The company was the fourth-largest maker of smartphones in
the first quarter of 2013, trailing LG Electronics and the two
dominant brands Apple and Samsung, according to analyst firm
Gartner. The top two sold more than 100 million units between
them, while LG sold 10 million and Huawei 9 million, most of
which were in its native China.
The Ascend P6 uses Huawei's customised version of Google's
Android operating system.
Industry analyst Ben Wood at CCS Insight said that at the
right price the Ascend P6 would attract buyers who had not
considered Huawei before.
"Huawei P6 is darn thin," he tweeted. But he added that the
device was not, at this stage, compatible with the high speed,
next generation 4G networks, which are being rolled out across
the world.
Carolina Milanesi at Gartner said she would have liked to
see a more original design instead of something that tries to
position the brand as an alternative to Apple by going with a
similar rounded metal design.
Overall it shows that Huawei is working towards their goal
of becoming a top brand by 2015, she said.