May 7 Huawei Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Synnex Corp that will boost the Chinese telecom gear maker's footprint in the United States and its ability to sell its products to business customers.

The companies, announcing the pact on Monday, did not disclose financial details. The agreement is the first of its kind for Huawei, a Huawei spokesman said.

Synnex's secure networking unit will work through resellers to bring Huawei's portfolio of IP network infrastructure, unified communications and collaboration, and data center products to enterprise customers across the United States, the companies said in a statement.

Huawei, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, and technology distributor Synnex have cooperated in the past through Huawei's joint venture with Symantec Corp.

In 2010, Synnex was picked as the distributor for the joint venture's storage and security products through Synnex's resellers throughout North America.

Symantec in November agreed to sell its 49 percent if the joint venture to Huawei.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, which competes with Cisco, has previously encountered obstacles in clinching some deals in the United States due to national security concerns.

Some concerns stem from its founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, being a former Chinese military officer.