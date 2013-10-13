Investors push for changes in Tesla board
A group of Tesla Inc investors have urged the electric car maker to add two new independent directors who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk.
FRANKFURT China's Huawei, one of the world's largest telecoms network infrastructure providers, is not planning any large takeovers because it would be unable to integrate them, Deputy Chairman Guo Ping was reported as saying in German paper Welt am Sonntag.
Ping, one of three deputy chairmen who take turns acting as chief executive, was responding to the paper's question on whether he could imagine buying one of Europe's big players in the sector, such as Nokia NOK1V.HE or Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA.
Huawei, which is also one of the world's leading handset manufacturers, last month ruled out the possibility of buying another mobile phone maker. However, Ping said that it would be open to cooperation with another handest company, the paper reported.
Ping also rejected allegations from the U.S. Congress that technology from Huawei might be used to spy on its users and denied accusations by the European Commission that it would dump goods on the market at artificially low prices.
BEIJING Ant Financial, the finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding , and Indonesian media company Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) are to form a joint venture to offer payment and financial services in Indonesia.