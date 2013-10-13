FRANKFURT Oct 13 China's Huawei, one
of the world's largest telecoms network infrastructure
providers, is not planning any large takeovers because it would
be unable to integrate them, Deputy Chairman Guo Ping was
reported as saying in German paper Welt am Sonntag.
Ping, one of three deputy chairmen who take turns acting as
chief executive, was responding to the paper's question on
whether he could imagine buying one of Europe's big players in
the sector, such as Nokia or Alcatel-Lucent
.
Huawei, which is also one of the world's leading handset
manufacturers, last month ruled out the possibility of buying
another mobile phone maker. However, Ping said that it would be
open to cooperation with another handest company, the paper
reported.
Ping also rejected allegations from the U.S. Congress that
technology from Huawei might be used to spy on its users and
denied accusations by the European Commission that it would dump
goods on the market at artificially low prices.