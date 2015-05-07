BEIJING May 7 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
said Thursday it will open a new research institute in
Brussels as it expands its footprint in Europe, an increasingly
important market for the world's largest telecommunications
equipment maker.
The new European Research Institute will serve as a hub
overseeing the company's 18 European research and development
sites as well as carry out research in 5G telecom technology
with European partners, it said.
In recent years Huawei executives, including founder Ren
Zhengfei, have detailed a strategy shift away from the United
States - where political sensitivities over cybersecurity have
hampered the Chinese firm - and towards Europe, a growth market
where customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange
and Vodafone are expected to spend heavily.
Sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 20 percent
in 2014 to 101 billion yuan ($16.27 billion), far higher than
any region except China, where sales grew 31 percent, according
to the privately-held company's published results.
European governments have proved more friendly to
Shenzhen-based Huawei, which pledged last year to double its
number of research and development employees in the continent to
1,700. The company currently runs 5G research divisions in
Surrey, England and Munich, Germany, among other locations.
Huawei declined to disclose the amount invested in the new
institute, but rotating chief executive Guo Ping said in a
statement the company viewed Europe as a "favourable industrial
environment" and would strengthen its cooperation with European
industry and academia.
($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih, editing by David Evans)