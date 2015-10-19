UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
HONG KONG Oct 19 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Monday said it will spend $1 billion to support information and communication technology developers over the next five years.
"The aim is to help developers create innovative services and rapidly respond to customers' business needs," Huawei executive director and president of products and solutions Ryan Ding said in a statement. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SEOUL, May 4 China vehicle sales for South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp both tumbled more than 60 percent year-on-year in April, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, marking the second straight monthly drop due to political tensions.