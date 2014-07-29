HONG KONG, July 29 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, the world's third-biggest smartphone
manufacturer, shipped 34.27 million smartphones globally in the
first half of 2014, a 62 percent rise from a year before, the
company said on Tuesday.
Shenzhen-based Huawei, which competes with Chinese telecom
equipment makers Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp
, shipped about 20.56 million smartphones
globally in the second quarter, up 85 percent from the same
period last year, the comapany said in a statement.
Huawei, which aims to ship 80 million smartphones globally
in 2014, has shipped more than 20 million smart devices
including smartphones and tablets to China in the first half of
this year, the company told Reuters.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Stephen
Coates)