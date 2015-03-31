HONG KONG, March 31 China's Huawei Technologies Ltd, the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, reported a 33 percent rise in profit for 2014, matching company guidance, as the global adoption of fourth-generation (4G) mobile technology boosted sales.

Net profit for 2014 rose to 27.9 billion yuan, the Shenzhen-based company told media in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Global revenue rose 21 percent to 288.2 billion yuan in 2014, from 239 billion yuan a year earlier.

