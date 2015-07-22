HONG KONG, July 22 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, the world's fourth-biggest smartphone
manufacturer, on Wednesday said it shipped 48.2 million
smartphones globally in the first half of 2015, a 39 percent
rise from a year before.
Shenzhen-based Huawei, which competes with Chinese
smartphone makers Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp
, recorded a 69 percent increase in its
consumer business group revenue to $9.09 billion thanks to
strong sales from high-end smartphone models, the company said
in a statement.
