HONG KONG Dec 31 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, one of the world's largest telecom equipment
makers, said on Thursday it expects to post a 35 percent jump in
sales revenue for 2015, thanks to a strong performance across
its business platforms.
The Shenzhen-based company, which competes with Sweden's
Ericsson for the top spot in the global market for
communications towers and other infrastructure, expects revenues
to reach about 390 billion yuan ($60 billion) for the year,
acting Chief Executive Guo Ping said.
The company posted an operating margin of 18 percent in the
first six months of 2015, compared with 18.3 percent in the
previous half-year.
Huawei earlier this year set a target of 20 percent growth
in global revenue for 2015.
It had targeted overall revenue of $70 billion by 2018. It
posted 21 percent revenue growth last year.
Huawei introduced a rotating CEO system in 2011, where three
top executives take turns as acting CEO for six-month stints.
Founder Ren Zhengfei remains chief executive.
($1 = 6.4931 Chinese yuan)
