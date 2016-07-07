HONG KONG/SEOUL, July 7 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd has filed another patent lawsuit against smartphone
rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in China, adding to
the legal battle between the two Asian electronics giants.
Quanzhou intermediate people's court spokesman Wang Zhiwei
told Reuters the court accepted the case recently but did not
provide further details, including what infringements Huawei is
claiming in the lawsuit and when the suit was filed.
In May Huawei said it sued Samsung in the United States and
China, seeking compensation for what the Chinese firm said was
unlicensed use of fourth-generation cellular communications
technology, operating systems and user interface software in
Samsung phones.
That marked a reversal of roles in China, as phone makers
there have often been on the receiving end of such lawsuits.
Last year Xiaomi Inc was forced to briefly halt sales
of handsets in India after a patent infringement complaint from
telecom equipment maker Ericsson.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the South Korean company will
"thoroughly review the complaint" and take appropriate action to
defend its interests. Huawei could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL and Lindsy Long in HONG
KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing)