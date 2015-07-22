* H1 handset revenue up 69 pct globally, 124 pct in China
* Huawei on course to meet 33 pct target shipment growth
* Turnaround comes as Huawei moves upmarket
(Adds graphic)
By Yimou Lee and Gerry Shih
HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 22 Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd more than doubled its China smartphone revenue
in the first half of 2015, defying a slowdown in the world's
biggest handset market that is enveloping rivals Xiaomi Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The fourth-largest smartphone maker globally missed shipment
targets for two years, but a focus shift to high-margin premium
models pushed January-June worldwide shipments to 48.2 million
phones, Huawei said on Wednesday. That puts it on course to move
100 million mobiles this year, 33 percent more than last.
The turnaround comes almost three years after Shenzhen-based
Huawei decided to shed its budget appeal and challenge Samsung
and Apple Inc at the high-end of the market, where
analysts said an increasing number of previously price-conscious
Chinese consumers are willing to spend their money.
In contrast to Huawei, overall smartphone shipments in China
shrank for the first time in six years in the first quarter, and
one-time leader Xiaomi booked its first fall in sequential
semi-annual sales, saying the domestic market is nearing
saturation.
"There's that buzz going around Huawei in China right now
and it's being increasingly associated with better product
quality," said Bryan Ma, researcher IDC's Asia-Pacific vice
president. "It's quite dramatic how successful they've been."
Behind that success is convincing Chinese consumers that it
is worth paying more for its feature-packed yet moderately
priced devices, Ma said. Its first-quarter average selling price
jumped to $222 from $128 a year earlier, he said.
Huawei's consumer business group, which includes its
smartphone division, booked global revenue of $9.09 billion for
the first six months, up 69 percent on year, and raised its
year-end goal to $20 billion from $16 billion. In China, where
it sells most of its mobiles, phone revenue rose 124 percent.
UNEXPECTEDLY HIGH GROWTH
On Monday, head of consumer business Richard Yu in a memo
touted the success of Huawei's high-end P8. The handset is
priced in China well below premium models from rivals such as
Samsung, which fell out of China's top three in the first
quarter for the first time since 2011.
"The consumer business group recorded an unexpectedly high
rate of growth," Yu wrote without elaborating. Huawei's consumer
business division makes electronic goods such as smartphones,
smartwatches, tablet computers and modems.
Analysts said Huawei's sales growth may not be down to
company strategy alone, and that it may have benefited from
pricing or distribution missteps at competitors.
But now Huawei's fast-growing Honor sub-brand has copied
Xiaomi's online distribution model, the triple-digit growth
rates Xiaomi has enjoyed in China in recent years may be under
threat, said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.
"They're cutting into Xiaomi's competitive edge," he said.
($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)