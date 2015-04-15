HONG KONG, April 16 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd said smartphone shipments rose 28 percent in the
first quarter, helped by demand for higher-margin models aimed
at a premium market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple Inc.
The Shenzhen-based company said it shipped 17.5 million
smartphones globally over January-March. Of that, about 34
percent were mid- to high-end models, compared with 5 percent in
the same period a year earlier.
Huawei aims to ship 100 million smartphones globally in
2015. Shipments last year reached 75 million versus a target of
80 million.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)