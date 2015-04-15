HONG KONG, April 16 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said smartphone shipments rose 28 percent in the first quarter, helped by demand for higher-margin models aimed at a premium market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

The Shenzhen-based company said it shipped 17.5 million smartphones globally over January-March. Of that, about 34 percent were mid- to high-end models, compared with 5 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Huawei aims to ship 100 million smartphones globally in 2015. Shipments last year reached 75 million versus a target of 80 million. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)