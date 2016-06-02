WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Commerce Department
has issued a subpoena to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as
part of a probe into the Chinese technology company's
transactions in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria, the
New York Times reported on Thursday.
Citing a copy of the subpoena sent to the Shenzhen,
China-based Huawei, the Times said the department is demanding
the company turn over all its information on the export or
re-export of U.S. technology to those countries.
The request comes as part of the United States'
investigation into whether Huawei broke export controls in its
dealings with the five countries, which face U.S. restrictions
over their exports amid ongoing disputes such as the war in
Syria.
Huawei had not been accused of wrongdoing, and the subpoena
is administrative, not criminal, in nature, the Times said.
Representatives for the Commerce Department did not
immediately reply to a request for comment. The department
declined to comment to the Times.
Representatives for the company's U.S. headquarters in
Dallas, where the Times said the subpoena was sent, could not be
immediately reached. The paper, citing a statement from Huawei,
reported that the company said it followed the laws and
regulations in areas where it operated.
According to the Times, the subpoena was issued after U.S.
officials earlier blocked sales of American technology to
another Chinese company ZTE Corp, Huawei's smaller
rival.
In March, the U.S. government gave the telecom equipment and
smartphone maker a three-month reprieve on its tough export
restrictions.
