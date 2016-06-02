WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Commerce Department has issued a subpoena to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as part of a probe into the Chinese technology company's transactions in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Citing a copy of the subpoena sent to the Shenzhen, China-based Huawei, the Times said the department is demanding the company turn over all its information on the export or re-export of U.S. technology to those countries.

The request comes as part of the United States' investigation into whether Huawei broke export controls in its dealings with the five countries, which face U.S. restrictions over their exports amid ongoing disputes such as the war in Syria.

Huawei had not been accused of wrongdoing, and the subpoena is administrative, not criminal, in nature, the Times said.

Representatives for the Commerce Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The department declined to comment to the Times.

Representatives for the company's U.S. headquarters in Dallas, where the Times said the subpoena was sent, could not be immediately reached. The paper, citing a statement from Huawei, reported that the company said it followed the laws and regulations in areas where it operated.

According to the Times, the subpoena was issued after U.S. officials earlier blocked sales of American technology to another Chinese company ZTE Corp, Huawei's smaller rival.

In March, the U.S. government gave the telecom equipment and smartphone maker a three-month reprieve on its tough export restrictions.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum)