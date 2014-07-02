HONG KONG, July 2 China's Huaxia Dairy Farm Ltd
said on Wednesday it has received $106 million in investment
capital from a consortium led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC and private equity firm Olympus Capital, to expand
its farming operations and retail dairy business.
Huaxia, which operates three dairy farms in Sanhe outside
Beijing, is building a fourth farm in Xinghua, Jiangsu, to meet
growing demand for high-quality raw milk.
GIC is investing $70 million, Olympus Capital is investing
$30 million, and other shareholders including Grand River
Capital are investing $6 million, Huaxia said.
Olympus Capital has now invested a total of $108 million in
the company and is its largest shareholder.
Huaxia Dairy was established in 2004, and has more than
13,500 cows at its three Sanhe farms. It sells products under
the Wondermilk brand.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Matt Driskill)