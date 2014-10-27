Oct 27 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 603.1 million yuan (98.61 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nJoRXX; bit.ly/1wBLjW0

