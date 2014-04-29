BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's property development firm Hua Yang Bhd said on Tuesday it has won approval from the country's securities commission to raise up to 250 million Malaysian ringgit ($76.57 million) with an Islamic bond programme.
The bonds or sukuk will be sold to Public Bank Bhd and funds will go towards purchasing land for development or existing properties, Hua Yang said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Public Investment Bank Bhd is advising the deal. ($1 = 3.2650 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by William Hardy)
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.