BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
March 6 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says to invest $120 million-$150 million to purchase Studio 8 formed by Warner Brothers' former chief Jeff Robinov
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage:
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.