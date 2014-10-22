RPT-Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says 9-month net profit up 10.4 percent y/y at 454.9 million yuan (74.35 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rqeFyF
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.